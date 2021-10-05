Anderson Cooper is talking about his mom Gloria Vanderbilt’s final weeks like never before.

Having a heart to heart with one of his best friends Andy Cohen for “Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in Conversation” event at the 92nd Street Y” which then aired on Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy”, Cooper said he got quality time in with his mom before she died.

“We had an amazing last week or two together. We would just lay on her bed and hold hands,” he said.

“When she got told the diagnosis…I told her along with her doctor, this wonderful Dr. Tom Nash. She paused for a long time. And she’s like ‘Is it treatable?’ And he said, Look, you can go through treatments, but it’s like a miracle moonshot, if it has any impact, and you’re gonna be in a hospital.’ And she was like, ‘no, of course not,’” Cooper said while promoting his new book Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.

“And then she paused for a long time and she said, ‘well, it’s like that old song. Show me the way to get out of this world, because that’s where everything is,’ which is an old Peggy Lee song,” he continued.

Cooper found an old recording of Peggy Lee singing the song that they would watch “like once or twice a day.”

Tearing up, Cooper detailed, “she started to sing along to it and I would start to sing along. And then we had this great moment where she was holding my hand, while we were listening to the song and it was like, we were dancing and it was lovely.”

Then on a lighter note, added, “Um, she also was watching ‘Shark Tank’ a lot, which was weird.”

Vanderbilt died on June 17, 2019, at 95 from stomach cancer.