When “Grey’s Anatomy” ultimately comes to an end, is there a plan in place for how the hit medical drama will wrap up?

That’s what “Grey’s” showrunner Krista Vernoff was asked during an appearance on the “At Home with the Creative Coalition” podcast, reported People.

“I have something percolating in my mind,” she said of her plan to eventually end the show, which is currently in the midst of its 18th season.

“And the percolating changes. I had some ideas percolating during the first seven seasons — I used to pitch things to Shonda [Rhimes] and she’d go, ‘That’s a season eight idea,'” Vernoff continued.

“Meaning, that’s the final-season-of-the-show idea. And now, we blew so far past season eight, we’re in season 18. So your idea of where the characters are going to end changes each year. Every year, I never know if I’m writing the last season of the show, literally. I percolate new ideas every year. If we ended it this year, what would it be?” she added.