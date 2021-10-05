For the first time, Willow Smith is opening up about her frightening experience with a cyberstalker who broke into her home when she was away.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday’s edition of “Red Table Talk”, the “Whip My Hair” singer discusses being victimized by the stalker during a conversation with mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

“Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary,” she says in the clip.

“This guy was doing that to me. And he was actually doing that to me for a couple of years, actually,” Smith recalls of her stalker.

In fact, she explained, her stalker came to know so much about her that he was able to successfully predict her movements.

“He basically got my patterns,” she said. “During December when we were gone for a family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy, crazy times.”

In addition to her story, the episode will also include her cousin, Jade, sharing her own traumatic experience of online torment, while Flynn Adams (daughter of legendary actress Jane Seymour) reveals how a cyberstalker brought extreme danger to her front door.