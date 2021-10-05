Amy Duggar King is sharing her experiences with domestic abuse.

The former reality star spoke about her past abusive relationships for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, hoping that her story will help someone else.

Describing her ex in an Instagram post as having “a lot of money” and “had a pretty big status around town”, King detailed a New Years party at “some millionaires house.”

“He was telling a story but he wasn’t telling the story right so I said ‘No, babe, it went like this’ Thinking that wouldn’t be a big deal to just tell the story right? she wrote. “He asked if we could go talk in the hallway and the second we got away from people he grabbed me by the neck and grabbed my hair and hit my head against the wall several times and told me to never make him look bad again.”

RELATED: Amy Duggar King Hits Back After Being Told She ‘Should Have Been Pregnant Again Like Yesterday’

King said it was her job to “make him look good.”

“He said if you don’t shut your trap you won’t be my wife. I remember shaking and totally scared not knowing what to do,” she continued.

After trying to apologize “he became furious broke a vase and then got into his family vault and showed me the ring he had for me and tossed it in the yard. I knew I couldn’t live with that.”

King continued to detail another relationship which she felt she had “a genuine connection.”

“We were watching a movie and randomly he said to me ‘I bet you are thinking about another guy right now’ and I was like umm no. And he got up and screamed ‘DON’T LIE TO ME!!’ Broke the dvd , and I was like ‘what the hell is wrong with you’ and he was like why are you with me? He told me nobody ever leaves him. He then became like the freaking hulk & slammed his hand against his large TV and broke it into a million pieces and was throwing things and then raised his first like he was going hit me,” King said.

RELATED: Jed Duggar Hit With Backlash Following ‘Insensitive’ Pregnancy Announcement

She concluded her piece by saying, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

“Imagine the nightmare if I would have married either men? Abuse starts small, and they figure out what they can get away with and then it leads to more and more and more until they literally cannot stop. If you are married or dating someone who threatens your security in any aspect LEAVE. Escape their wrath and their manipulation and control.”

King went on to marry Dillon King in 2015 and they are parents to son Daxton, who will turn 2 this month.