Isabel Gillies has appeared on several seasons of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as Kathy Stabler, wife of Christopher Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler, until her character was killed off in a season 22 episode of “SVU” that set up the Meloni-starring spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

On Tuesday, Gillies wrote an essay on Substack in which she describes the extreme hatred she’s experienced online from fans of the show who apparently don’t understand the difference between actors and the characters they portray.

As Gillies wrote, she was happy to accept the offer to reprise her character one final time. “Why not? It was an opportunity to take out the old acting tools, play with my friends and former colleagues Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, see the squad room, and get fake blood squeezed on my face. When I filmed the show, we all said, ‘just like the ol’ days,'” she wrote.

“But it ain’t like the ol’ days — something has seriously changed,” she continued.

RELATED: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay Dish On Their Near-Kiss

“When I started working on ‘Law & Order’, social media didn’t exist. If fans liked what your character did, or didn’t do, you were kind of in the dark about it. Not so today. After last week’s episode, I woke up in the morning, shuffled around in my robe, said goodbye to my child and husband, made a cup of tea and opened Twitter to see what was going on in the world. Wasn’t there a big vote on Capitol Hill? What’s the latest vaccination news? You know the drill,” she wrote, adding, “I should have turned on the radio.”

As she described, her Twitter feed “is normally pretty sleepy,” but instead she was met with “a stream of eye-popping-bile posts, at me! My character, the deceased Kathy Stabler, was trending on Twitter. Gliding over links and threads, memes and emojis, I started, well, crying. ‘KATHY STABLER IS BURNING IN THE DEEPEST PART OF HELL.’ Scroll, scroll… ‘YOU DESERVE TO BLOW UP!’ Scroll, scroll… ‘Good morning to absolutely everyone except Kathy Stabler’s ghost.’ Scroll, scroll… ‘This girl is the nastiest, skank bitch I’ve ever met!’ Met? I’m sorry, have we met?”

After she read through “the personal attacks, barbs, jabs and just plain ol’ meanness, I caved and called my husband in tears,” she added, and then called “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, who, she discovered, has had “plenty of” experience with similar online vitriol.

RELATED: Mickey Rourke Just Discovered ‘Law & Order: SVU’ And Is Loving It: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such Terrific Acting’

Gillies concluded with a plea to everyone on social media. “Can we please all take it down a notch?” she asked. “No matter what our personal views are about TV love stories or climate change or the Senate parliamentarian, can we pause? There is the acronym T.H.I.N.K. Is it thoughtful? is it honest? Is it interesting? Is it necessary? Is it kind? I’m going to try to put everything I say or write through this little fail-safe. Goodness knows we’ve all been through the ringer. I often feel the urge to spew a nasty rant as much as the next person, but if a second-tier character on a primetime drama can be the victim of a ferocious online melt-down because of make-believe, it kills me to think what actual important civil servants must have to endure. It seems we’re all screaming at each other all day, every day. Is it worth it? Can we stop? Can we think?”