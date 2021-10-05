Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to get a bit messy for her Kylie Cosmetics Halloween collection.

Teasing the new collection, the beauty mogul stripped down for the video as blood dripped all over her body.

RELATED: Man Arrested After Breaking Onto Kylie Jenner’s Los Angles Property, Lit Fireworks In Her Yard

She then later revealed more images from her Kylie X Nightmare on Elm Street collab.

“Ahhh what a DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror,” she captioned another post where she wore a Freddy Krueger inspired bodysuit.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Calls Motherhood ‘Something I Was Always Meant To Do’

“You are a living legend,” Khloe Kardashian commented. “My Halloween queen.”

On a more wholesome note, Jenner did start off Spooky Season with daughter Stormi making candy corn cupcakes.