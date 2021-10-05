Wayne Brady is putting a new spin on the modern family.

Brady’s ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed their baby boy, Sunny, last month via adoption.

“He’s gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff,” Brady said in an Instagram video.

The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star is also the boy’s godfather.

Captioning the video, he added, “Hey y’all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they’re right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady. All children will know is love if that’s what you show them. I’m honoured to be in his life as his ‘Duncle’ and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.”

Brady and Taketa share daughter Maile, 18.

Taketa shared the story about Sunny’s birth on her own Instagram, adding, “Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He’s going to spoil Sunny like crazy!”