One of the biggest TV dramas of the late 1980s and early ’90s will be getting the revival treatment.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that ABC has greenlit a pilot for “L.A. Law”, starring original cast member Blair Underwood.

“The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” notes the logline for the potential new series.

“Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change,” the logline adds; Underwood will also be an executive producer.

According to Deadline, the focus of the revival will be on the new generation of attorneys working at the firm, although other members of the original cast are expected to appear if “L.A. Law” is picked up to series.

Jesse Bochco, son of late “L.A. Law” creator Steven Bochco, has reportedly been instrumental in pushing the project forward, and during a recent virtual panel for the Television Critics Association winter press tour for Disney+ comedy “Doogie Kamealoha M.D.” he expressed optimism about the fate of the revival.

“We are working with brilliant, brilliant people and I think we’re going to get it to the world,” he said.