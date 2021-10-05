Britney Spears is sharing her gratitude for her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, as he and her legal team work to free Britney from the conservatorship she’s been under for the last 13 years. The pop star took to Instagram Tuesday to post a photo that she said “makes me want to cry” as she struggles with the confines her father Jamie has had her under as he managed her wealth, estate and career.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister 🧜🏻‍♀️ !!!! I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!,” Britney wrote next to a photo of a woman seemingly observing a worn out version of herself while outside of her body.

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’… probably thinking you’re different so they can f**k with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life 🌹!!!!,” she added, concluding the post.

Fans and celebrities alike shared their support for Britney in the comments, with famed dress designer Vera Wang writing, “We love you Britney! So happy to hear you speak your truth. 🙌❤️ xxxxxx V.”

The post comes just one day after Britney thanked the #FreeBritney movement for getting her one step closer to being free of her conservatorship.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!,” Britney wrote alongside a video of herself standing outside, staring at the camera.

Britney, who was dressed in an all-white look, added that she “cried last night for two hours” because of the support and love of her fans.

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!,” Britney added.

While Britney’s conservatorship has not yet been eradicated, after hearing from both the singer and Jamie’s lawyers at a court hearing last Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend her father as the conservator of her estate. Jamie’s official removal will be decided at a later hearing.

The judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney’s conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET’s Lauren Zima that the 39-year-old pop star was “happy” about the decision.

“I think you can assume she’s very happy,” he shared, also telling reporters that “the goal” is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

On Thursday, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”

For more on the conservatorship and Britney’s legal battle, see below.

