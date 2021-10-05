Rock singer Tommy Edwards took to the stage of “The Voice” as the Blind Auditions continue, and wound up completing Blake Shelton’s team.

For his performance, Edwards delivered a rocking cover of Train’s “Tears of Jupiter” that perked up Shelton’s ears. “I like that,” said the coach while bopping along to the rhythm, and then punched his button to become the first to turn his chair around.

Midway through the performance, John Legend turned his chair around as well.

“Man, I love your voice,” Shelton told the singer after he completed the song. “What I was hearing was The Black Crowes… You sound like this straight-up rock guy to me, and I love that you get lost in the music. I think that’s what it’s going to take you to even exist on this show for a little while, much less make it to the finale.”

Then, Shelton attempted to seal the deal. “You just need to be on the right team: Blake,” he added. “And I’ve had a lot of success with rock artists, and I’d love to do that again. Let’s do it man. Come on, Tommy.”

Then Legend made his pitch. “You really know how to make your presence felt,” he told Edwards. “It’s not always easy with rock music. You have a powerful range and electricity. I would love for you to be a member of Team Legend.”

Ultimately, he chose Team Blake, and Edwards promises to make his presence felt even further as the season progresses.