The royals aren’t used to being treated like normal people.

On Tuesday night, the “No Time to Die” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about attending the star-studded premiere of the latest James Bond film in London.

“The royals were there and everything,” he said. “It tells you it’s a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that. Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the BAFTAs, so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will.”

Malek recalled that he “had a nice little chat” with the royal couple at the 2019 awards ceremony.

“What’s fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody—who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films,” he said. “You can see they’ve done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?'”

He continued, “[I asked,] ‘You just had a baby, right?’ I think she was taken aback. She said, ‘How are you doing?’ [I’m like,] ‘No, how are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you’re dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors.”

Kimmel pointed out that given their public position, Kate and William must have to be very careful about everything they say publicly.

“They’re so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second,” Malek said. “And, you know, had that look of—in the most elegant, professional, royal way—’Yes, it’s a lot, having a kid.'”

Malek added, “The funniest thing about that was, I said, ‘If you ever need a day off, some time off, I’m backup for you.’ She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I go, ‘I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'”

So far the royals haven’t taken him up on the offer.