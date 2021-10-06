One singer really moved Kelly Clarkson on the final night of Blind Auditions.

Tuesday night on “The Voice”, 29-year-old singer Parker McKay took to the stage to perform a heartfelt cover of Niall Horan’s hit “Slow Hands”.

With spots on her team running low, Clarkson said, “At this point, I’ve filled up my team quite a bit and I’m wanting to round it out by somebody I really feel confident in. I’m really just reserving this last spot for someone I really feel is passionate and craving this opportunity.”

She added, “I’m not going to turn unless I absolutely feel moved.”

Thankfully for McKay, her performance did exactly that, prompting Clarkson to turn her hair around.

After the performance, the singer revealed the tragic circumstances surrounding her audition.

“I lost my mom to dementia this week. I’m just really thankful for the shot,” McKay said while crying and hugging the coach. “I’m emotional.”

“Oh my God, I’m so sorry,” Clarkson told her.

“At the Blinds, we don’t get the full story,” the coach added later. “I was really glad I was moved to turn around because sometimes in life when it rains it pours and you just need a break in the storm. I’m really glad she’s on my team. I’m not going to cry.”

Before her performance, McKay talked about her mother, explaining that five years ago she had been diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia.

“My mom started acting drastically different and wasn’t acting like my mom,” she said. “She wasn’t really present except when I sang for her.”

The audition also took place one day before what would have been her mother’s birthday.

“I was so lucky because both my dad and I were able to be there right by her side holding her hand until she took her last breath,” McKay said. “I can’t believe I have to do this part without her.”