Syesha Mercado’s family is fully reunited.

Over the weekend, the former “American Idol” finalist shared the news that her toddler son Amen’Ra had been returned to her after being taken by authorities in February.

The boy was placed into foster care by Child Protective Services in Florida after Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener had taken the child to the hospital due to his struggle transitioning to solid foods from breast milk.

Staff at the hospital had reported to authorities that the child was suffering from malnutrition, prompting CPS involvement.

In a post on Instagram, Mercado shared a video of young Amen’Ra back with his family, happily sitting in a car seat next to his mom.

“But, it’s not over with,” Deener said, while in the driver’s seat. “He’s back, he’s with us, but we’ve gotta deal with six months of supervision, of the state coming into our home every week for the next six months, to show that we’re competent and able to raise our own baby.”

In August, the couple’s newborn daughter Ast was also taken away from them, but was returned after a couple of days.

In the case of both children, they were placed with estranged family members, and the couple was allowed to have supervised visits.