Keeping her mental mental health in check is very important to Camila Cabello.

The 24-year-old singer and “Cinderella” star is on the cover of Glamour‘s new Global Self-Care issue, and in it she opens up about her mental health and her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Puts On Show Stopping Performance Featuring Shawn Mendes At Global Citizen Live

Camila Cabello – Photo: Christine Hahn for Glamour

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other,” she says of her relationship. “I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship.”

She also reveals they push each other to make sure they’re doing okay and getting the therapy they need.

“I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me,” Cabello says. “I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Camila Cabello – Photo: Christine Hahn for Glamour

Talking about how her busy schedule affects her, the singer says, “I by no means am trying to complain… but it was such a thing of, ‘I have to get on stage tomorrow and I’m performing at this big thing,’ or whatever. ‘I want to do a good job. How do I do that when I feel nervous?’ I did this without being like, ‘Am I even happy right now? Do I even feel healthy?’ I didn’t have the space to ask myself those questions. I’m still working a ton now, but after quarantine I’m able to be like, ‘You know what? Right now I’m just not happy. I need to change something.’”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Works The Runway At Paris Fashion Week

Social media also has an impact on her, but Cabello has been working through that as well.

“When stuff that’s negative is out there, it’s going to get to you,” she admits. “So yeah, that’s very, very challenging. I feel like it’s another thing therapy has been really helpful for.”

Camila Cabello – Photo: Christine Hahn for Glamour

Finding the right therapist was also extremely important, particularly during the pandemic.

“Because I wasn’t stressed about all the things I needed to do the next day, I was able to slow down and have enough stability to look at my stuff… I wasn’t feeling like I was progressing in the areas I wanted to progress,” Cabello says. “But when I switched, I found I was able to apply what they said in a way that benefited my mental health.”