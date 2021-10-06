Back in the 2000s, Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian were an item.

Appearing this week on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Cannon opened up about his relationship with the reality star before she became a reality star.

Remembering people’s reactions to their relationship before Kardashian became globally known, Cannon said, “People didn’t know, they were like ‘who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad.'”

The couple dated around the same time Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J was leaked in 2007.

He continued, “And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me in my mind because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out. But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public it was Nick and then it was the tape.”

Cannon added, “I believe Ray J knew her before I did.”

Looking back on their relationship, Cannon said, “I was really into her, I was vibing,” adding that Kardashian is an “amazing person.”

When the relationship ended, the “Wild N’ Out” host admitted that he was genuinely upset.

“She broke my heart,” she said. “Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape.”

He went on, “When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.”