Legendary award-winning country singer and actress, Dolly Parton is the cover of W Magazine‘s latest issue, Volume 5 The Originals.

Photo: Harmony Korine/W Magazine — Photographed by Harmony Korine,

RELATED: Dolly Parton Is ‘Flattered’ By Lil Nas X’s Cover Of ‘Jolene’

The interview covers a wide range of topics including Parton’s tattoos, to which she got to cover her surgery marks that didn’t heal properly. The country superstar explained that “I have a few little tattoos here and there… Most of my tattoos came because I’m very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut. I’ve had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn’t heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out. I don’t have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!”

Parton went on to discuss why the majority of her tattoos are butterflies, saying “Butterflies don’t sting, they don’t bite, and they are so beautiful… And I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol.”

RELATED: Fake Dolly Parton TikTok Account Banned After Duping Fans With ‘Doctored’ Video

Which truly represents the kind soul that is Dolly. Steve Summers, Parton’s creative director, told the magazine about the star’s big heart and generosity including giving the clothes off her back to strangers. “She used to wear real stuff,” Summers said, referring to the jewellery. “But if someone told Dolly they liked her earrings, she’d take them off and hand them to that person!” he said, laughing. “I’d say, ‘Those were real diamonds!’ And Dolly would shrug. If that doesn’t make you love Dolly Patron even more, then we don’t know what will!

Photo: Harmony Korine/W Magazine

The interview is filled with adorable moments, including her first time performing at the Grand Ole Opry, the happiest and joy she felt from hearing herself on the radio for the first time, crushing hard on Johnny Cash, and not giving Elvis Presley the publishing rights of her hit “I Will Always Love You”.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Talks Funding COVID Vaccine Research: ‘I Probably Get A Lot More Credit Than I Deserve’

In regards to her decision not to give Elvis Presley publishing rights to her song “I Will Always Love You”, she admitted that “I said, ‘I’m sorry, but I can’t give you the publishing.’ I wanted to hear Elvis sing it, and it broke my heart — I cried all night… But I had to keep that copyright in my pocket. You have to take care of your business! Every­body’s going to use you if they can. These are my songs — they’re like my children. And I expect them to support me when I’m old! Priscilla, Elvis’s wife, told me that when she and Elvis divorced, Elvis sang my song to her. That touched me so deeply. And they also played the song at Whitney Houston’s funeral. After that, I thought, I bet they’ll play the same song when I go.”

The W Magazine Volume 5 The Originals hit stands Oct. 19.