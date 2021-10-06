Charlize Theron has an incredible support system around her as a mother.

Theron, 46, is a mom to two adopted Black children: Jackson and August Theron. The South African-born actress tells Essence about how she fills the parenting gaps when her own life experiences can’t cut it.

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to [call], or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘These baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” she says.

“So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress adopted her daughter Jackson in March 2012, and daughter August in July 2015.