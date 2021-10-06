John Tesh has been through a difficult year.

In a new interview with People, the 69-year-old composer reveals that in October 2020, his cancer returned, five years after he was first diagnosed given only 18 months to live.

After feeling pain in both of his legs last year, he went to the doctor had had scans done.

“It turned out there were two tumours around either side of my pelvis and wrapped around my organs,” he says.

Looking back on his original cancer diagnosis five years ago, Tesh remembers how he started “drinking heavily” and combining alcohol with painkillers.

“When you’re in that situation — we thought I was terminally ill — that identity gives you a lot of free rein,” he says. “The doctor wants you to have Vicodin so you can feel better, and people look the other way when you’re drinking scotch every night and mixing the two.”

Tesh managed to get through that bout of cancer, though, sharing his journey with audiences at his concerts.

“I often talk about the principle of embracing suffering as part of what we have to deal with on this planet,” he says. “It’s sort of become a ministry for me, which is seeking out people’s hearts and helping them understand that God does not create sickness. The promise of the nature of God is healing, he is on your side.”

When the cancer recurred last year, Tesh says, “I went back into the trenches — I was battle ready.”

The artist underwent multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy.