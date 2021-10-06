Taylor Swift and Simone Biles have a lot of respect for each other.

Swift and Biles attended the Alliance For Women in Media’s 46th annual Gracie Awards on Tuesday, a virtual event. The Olympic gold medalist was tasked with presenting Swift the grand award for special or variety for her work on “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” concert film.

“It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond,” Biles said when presenting Swift with the awards, via Variety. “That shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling.

“During the 2021 Olympics she reached out, but she also dedicated something so special to me, that I’ll never forget,” Biles added. “She’s always been so raw, open and honest, and that’s one of the many things I love about Taylor.”

Swift was over the moon.

“I absolutely adore you,” Swift replied. “And that just really made my heart skip a beat.

“Thank you for caring about all of this,” Swift told her fans. “Thank you for being the reason we could all come together in this way… You made this album into what it is and you continue to blow me away all the time.”

Swift directed and produced “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”, which premiered on Nov. 25, 2020, through Disney+. It received universal acclaim.