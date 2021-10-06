Click to share this via email

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) sings his heart out in Joe Wright’s new musical drama “Cyrano”.

MGM released a new trailer for Wright’s reimagining of Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage play, itself based on the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac.

A synopsis for the movie, courtesy of IMDb, reads, “Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.”

Dinklage stars alongside Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin and Ben Mendelsohn in the new musical. The film currently boasts an 82 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Cyrano” premieres on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, following its debut at the Telluride Film Festival