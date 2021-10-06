“Joker 2” might still be happening, but Joaquin Phoenix is in the dark.

Speaking with The Playlist on the premiere of his new movie “C’mon C’mon”, the actor was asked if he is aware of any developments on a sequel to the supervillain film that won him an Oscar.

“I mean, I dunno. From when we were shooting, we started to — you know, uhh, this is an interesting guy,” Phoenix said. “There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Phoenix has expressed an openness to starring in a “Joker” sequel as far back as 2019, when the first film was released.

“Me and [director Todd Phillips] would still be shooting now if we could, right? Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character,” he told The Playlist at the time.

Phillips as previously denied reports that he is working on a sequel to “Joker”, saying at the time, “I thought it was anticipatory at best. Obviously, sequels have been discussed when a movie that cost $60 million made $1 billion, but we have not had any serious conversations about it.”