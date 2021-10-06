Kieran Culkin is reflecting on the moment he fell back in love with acting thanks to his role in “Succession”.

The actor has been on screen since age 6, however, it took a long time for him to truly realize his passion for the craft.

“I’m trying to remember the exact moment it hit me I think it was at the end of the first season [of ‘Succession’],” he said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I remember coming home and thinking, ‘This is what I want to do with my life. I think I want to be an actor.’ I was like 36. I’d already been doing it for 30 years.”

Culkin plays the hilarious Roman Roy on the Emmy-winning HBO show.

The former child star also got candid about losing his sister Cody, who died following a car accident at age 30.

“Cody was funny, man,” he said. “She was the funniest person in the family for sure and had a really dark sense of humour.”

The younger brother of “Richie Rich” actor Macaulay continued, “That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugarcoating that one. Each one of us handled it very differently. I think everyone was just torn up inside.”

According to THR, there’s a moment in the season 3 premiere of “Succession” where Roman makes a buck-toothed face and goes, “Dur-dur-dur-dur-durrr!” during an argument with his sister, Shiv, played by Sarah Snook.

“That’s hers. That’s just Cody’s move,” added Culkin. “You could never get one up on her because, even if she was wrong — ‘Dur-dur-dur-dur-durrr!’ — then she wins the argument. Cody is pretty Roman-y.”