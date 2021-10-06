Click to share this via email

“The Voice” coaches were knocked out by this incredible audition.

On Tuesday’s final round of Blind Auditions, singer Shadale took the stage to perform a cover of Bruno Mars’ hit “That’s What I Like”.

Despite her incredible performance, coming in so late in the auditions meant that Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande’s teams were already full.

Shadale is the perfect artist to fill up Team Legend! #TheVoice #TeamLegend pic.twitter.com/Mk3flIukVu — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 6, 2021

“It should have been a 4-chair turn,” Shelton said.

Thankfully, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend both had slots open, and vied for Shadale to join their teams.

In the end, Shadale chose to join Team Legend.

On Twitter, viewers also praised her performance.

Mannn Shadale understood the assignment !!! #TheVoice — BRE👑 (@breaunadenise) October 6, 2021

Shadale is who you wait for to fill up your team! #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) October 6, 2021

Shadale came right out with the vocal swag. She can go from smooth to rough and tumble and belt out those higher notes. Love it! Set that stage on 🔥 #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) October 6, 2021