Lila Moss made an important statement while hitting the catwalk during the Fendi x Versace show at Milan Fashion Week.

The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss proudly showcased her insulin pump as she walked the runway during the star-studded event.

The 19-year-old shared a closer look at the pump while taking to Instagram to thank the designers.

“@fendi X @versace ❤️‍🔥 An honour, @mrkimjones @silviaventurinifendi forever grateful for you and your team xxx,” she wrote.

In the photos, the pump can be seen on the outside of Moss’ left thigh.

The young model spoke about living with with type 1 diabetes during a recent interview with The Kit.

“I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,” she said.