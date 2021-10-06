Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brandi Carlile says she’s living out a life-long dream with her upcoming musical guest spot on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The Grammy-winning singer, 40, stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and not only delivered a spot-on impression of her wife Catherine Shepherd but she also revealed that she’d love to make a cameo during a sketch on “SNL”.

Carlile will serve as the musical guest on the Oct. 23 episode of “SNL” with host Jason Sudeikis.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Recruits Ed Sheeran, Elton John And Brandi Carlile For ‘Tony Danza’ Tribute To Lisa Kudrow

“Are you just singing? Do you know if you want to want to do sketches?” DeGeneres asked.

“Do you think I should?” Carlile replied. “Do you think I’m funny enough? Because my question to you is, do you think I could?”

“I do think you could,” the longtime host assured “The Joke” singer. “Do you do any impressions?”

RELATED: Brandi Carlile Shares How Ellen DeGeneres Inspired Her To Come Out

“I don’t. I only really impersonate my wife,” Carlile explained, before turning on Shepherd’s English accent. “Well, she’s very British. So she’s absolutely as condescending as a person can be.”

Still in the accent, Carlile continued, “She thinks absolutely everything I say is absurd.”

And the impression left DeGeneres impressed, “That’s pretty good.”

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.