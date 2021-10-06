Elton John is getting himself ready for an operation.

On Tuesday night, the legendary singer was unable to attend the Hello! Inspiration Awards alongside husband David Furnish, who revealed that John is isolating ahead of a scheduled hip surgery.

“He’s good. He’s in pain. His hip is quite sore,” Furnish told Hello!. “He’s been soldiering on for a long time, and he really was devastated to have to reschedule the next three months of shows.”

The Canadian filmmaker continued, “But your health has to come first and I don’t think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn’t going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I’m actually really relieved and excited,” he continued. “Then he’ll be able to go back on the road and be pain-free and then everybody will get a better show and he’ll be happier.”

Last month, the musician shared on social media that he had to reschedule the 2021 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe after taking a fall.

He said at the time that he was injured when he fell on a hard surface and it had been causing him “considerable pain and discomfort.”

Furnish was at the awards ceremony on Tuesday night to accept The Divine Inspiration Award for their fight against AIDS on behalf of himself and his husband.

“Sitting at the lunch today, all the people that you are honouring are real heroes,” he said, accepting the award. “If everybody just did one thing in the same spirit of what the people you’ve honoured today have done our world would be such an even better place.”