Waystar RoyCo is weighing in on the debate over who should take charge in “Succession“.

The actor portrays Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) on-and-off lover, Nate Sofrelli, in the HBO Emmy-winning series, which centres on a family who is battling for control of a giant media conglomerate.

“I think it needs to be that the company gets destroyed,” he told ET Canada.

Revealing which character he’d like to see take charge, Zukerman continued, “I think my first thought is [cousin] Greg, but I think he would strangely do a really great job. I think, to everyone’s surprise, the company would do really well under his leadership.”

Another person who Zukerman would put in the running is Shiv’s oily husband, Tom.

“I’d be scared of what he’d produce,” he admitted. “But I think I’d have to give it to him so that so that the company would just go downhill.”

Discussing whether or not his character will be back when season 3 of “Succession” returns on Oct. 17, Zukerman said, “I think that show does such a good job of holding back any information that I wouldn’t want to give anything away.”

He continued, “I will say that [Nate] is not dead. He’s still alive in the world of ‘Succession’. I think what the writers do is they do try to keep their universe real.”

Zukerman is also taking a starring role in “The Lost Symbol”, a brand new TV prequel to Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” and “Angels & Demons”.

Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon. Photo: Rafy/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Australian-American star plays a young Robert Langdon, who was previously portrayed by Tom Hanks in the movie franchise.

According to the official synopsis, “[Langdon] finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped. The CIA forces him onto a task force where he uncovers a chilling conspiracy.”

On looking up to Hanks as one of Hollywood’s greats, Zukerman said, “He is forever one of my favourite actors and has been from the beginning.”

He added, “I’ve never met him, but stories about him, not just in how good he is in his work, but the kindness that he has. That’s something that I’ve always really, really looked up to.”

Episodes 1-3 of “The Lost Symbol” premiere Monday, October 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Showcase.