Lena Dunham is sending a clear message to the bodyshamers in her Instagram comments.

Following the release of wedding photos from her surprise London wedding to musician Luis Felber, the “Girls” alum, 35, detailed the flood of negative comments she was hit with regarding her appearance.

After explaining why the past couple weeks of newlywed bliss have been “lovely,” Dunham explained when she looked past the supportive and loving messages she found a bunch of “gnarly s**t.”

“Most [are] not worth responding to or even sharing with you,” she wrote. “But one narrative I take issue with, largely because it’s a story I don’t want other women, other people, to get lodged in their heads is that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television.”

She continued, “Firstly ‘did Lena eat the cast of ‘Girls” just isn’t a very good joke – I could punch that up for the Tweeter. Secondly, it’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn — an echo chamber of body shaming. But lastly, when will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness? Of course, weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So, can weight gain.”

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star later explained that she is now sober after “misusing” benzodiazepines and then was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. “The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness. In the 4 years since, I’ve gotten sober and begun my life as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement. These changes have allowed me to be the kind of sister/friend/daughter that I want to be and yes — meet my husband (who, by the way, doesn’t recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was).”

“I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance,” she concluded her post. “It’s okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I’m really enjoying it. Love you all.”

Last month, Dunham’s stunning wedding pics were featured on Vogue‘s Instagram page, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the actress’ beautiful wedding dresses, ceremony and her bridesmaids, which included Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman.