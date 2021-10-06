New adventures and new dangers await at Keyhouse.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for season 2 of “Locke & Key”, the fantasy family series based on the bestselling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death,” reads the official logline. “As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

In the trailer, the Locke family uncovers more mysteries and dig deeper into the power of the keys, all while a brand new key is forged that is more powerful than ever.

The series, executive produced by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Griffin Gluck, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere and Brendan Hines.

“Locke & Key” season 2 premieres Oct. 22.