With just days to go before the debut of her first solo single, Jesy Nelson is giving more insight into her life with Little Mix.

RELATED: Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Mental Health, ‘I Went Into A Really Dark Place’

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 30-year-old opened up about her time with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — and why she decided to leave one of the world’s most popular girl groups.

“I was a nightmare,” she said. “A lot of people who worked with me would have thought I was a pain in the arse and a real diva. The reality was I was a young girl going through trauma of people (on social media) 24/7 slating me physically.”

RELATED: Jesy Nelson Reveals The ‘Breaking Point’ That Led Her To Leave Little Mix

Back in 2019, Nelson spoke out about how social media and trolls impacted her mental health in the BBC documentary “Odd One Out”.

Then in 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the singer knew that returning to Little Mix would be too much to handle. Her bandmates all agreed that it was time for her to exit and focus on herself.

“They just knew that it was time for me to take a minute to deal with what I was going through and look after myself,” Nelson added.

RELATED: Little Mix Dish On Motherhood: Jade Thirlwall Has ‘Been Cracking The Whip For Us’

However, since her departure in December 2020, Nelson “hasn’t spoken” to Edwards, Pinnock or Thirlwall.

“It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then…Nothing,” she shared.

When asked by the magazine if she had seen Edwards’ son Axel or Pinnock’s twins, which they welcomed this summer, the songstress said she hasn’t.

“We’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it. I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance,” Nelson revealed. “We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space and hopefully at some point in the future, we can all come back together.”

“I love them,” she added. “They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”

RELATED: Jesy Nelson Thanks Fans For Support After Announcing Little Mix Departure

Nelson is set to release her first solo single “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj on Friday, October 8.