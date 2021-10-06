To celebrate his and wife Faith Hill’s 25th wedding anniversary, Tim McGraw is letting fans in on their sweet proposal story.

In a TikTok, the “Highway Don’t Care” crooner, 54, revealed that while he and Hill were dating for quite a while he’d actually asked her to marry him a few times before she finally said yes.

“We dated for a while and I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times but she kept saying ‘no’,” he explained in the clip. “She said, ‘I’m not gonna get involved with another country singer it’s just not gonna work out.'”

But one day, Hill finally did.

“They had these trailer houses set up. I’m getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married,'” he continued. “And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Well yeah, I’m serious.'”

“I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn’t there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick, it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife,'” McGraw added. “And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”

McGraw and Hill tied the knot in 1996 and later welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.