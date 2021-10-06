Jimmy Fallon got an opportunity to showcase his musical talents during Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”.

The TV host stepped in to play the guitar when one of Chris Stapleton’s band members couldn’t make it.

Explaining what happened before the performance, Fallon told the audience, “I got a text last night from Chris, saying his guitarist Dave Cobb has an earache and so he could not travel. He couldn’t fly on the plane — he’s fine, he just couldn’t fly. [Chris] said, ‘I need a guitarist.’ And I said to Chris, ‘Say no more.'”

Pulling a guitar out from behind his desk, Fallon added, “We actually got on the phone and FaceTimed last night. You tried to teach me the licks and the chords of the song and I’m going to try my best.”

With Fallon’s help, Stapleton took to the stage to sing “You Should Probably Leave”.

Fallon even got in a short guitar solo near the end of the song.