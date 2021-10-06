Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth took some time to visit the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on Wednesday.

Her Majesty is currently stationed at Windsor Castle where she inspected the Regiment who is for the first time ever, taking guard duties at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, The Tower of London and St James’s Palace.

The 1st Royal Canadian Horse Artillery is also the first overseas Regiment to take part in Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic.

Checking out their living quarters, the Queen spoke with members about travelling to the U.K. and their families back in Canada.

The Queen was shown the guards’ accommodation, and heard about the soldiers’ visit to the UK, and their homes and families in Canada. pic.twitter.com/wE4ntG1Uk1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 6, 2021

The Regiment gifted the Queen a sword to mark 150 years since the A and B Batteries were formed. They now make up the Canadian Army.

Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle. Photo: CPImages

Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle. Photo: CPImages

During her visit, the Queen wore her Canadian Maple Leaf Royal brooch which was originally a gift to the Queen Mother from her husband King George VI for their 1939 state visit to Canada. The Queen Mother kept it in her personal collection until her death in 2002 when Queen Elizabeth inherited it, although it was lent to her before such as her first trip to Canada in 1951.