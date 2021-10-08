It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Especially when it’s New Music Friday. We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Oct. 8, 2021

Jesy Nelson – “Boyz” Ft. Nicki Minaj

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson is stepping out on her own with her first official single “Boyz” featuring the queen of rap Nicki Minaj. The two previously collaborated when Jesy was in Little Mix on the track “Woman Like Me”, however, “Boyz” offers a completely different sound to the now-solo artist. Inspired by R&B and hip hop, Jesy is making her mark as a solo artist and making it clear she likes them bad boys. The music video even includes a surprise cameo from rap artist Diddy.

Lauren Jauregui – “Colors”

Lauren Jauregui is back and better than ever with “Colors”, the latest single from her forthcoming “PRELUDE” project. “Colors” allows fans to experience more of Jauregui’s soulful vocals and songwriting skills as previously witnessed on “Expectations”, “More Than That”, and “50ft”. The former Fifth Harmony member is dropping “PRELUDE” soon, but eager fans can get a sneak peek on Oct 14 and 15 by getting tickets to the singer’s virtual debut performance.

Justin Bieber – “Red Eye” ft. TroyBoi

Justin Bieber has dropped his Justice – Complete Edition album, which includes three new songs, one of which is “Redeye ft. TroyBoi”. Bieber also dropped a music video for his song “Ghost“, which was a highly praised track from the original release of Justice earlier this year. The video also features a cameo from Bieber superfan Diane Keaton.

Kylie Minogue – “A Second To Midnight” ft. Years & Years

Pop icon Kylie Minogue released a new BANGER with fellow pop star Years & Years. The two previously collaborated on the remix of “Starstruck”, but “A Second To Midnight” offers a completely different take on pop perfection that will have you off your seat and ready to dance. The track is the first single from Kylie’s DISCO: Guest List Edition, which is set for release on November 12, 2021.

24kGoldn – “Prada” ft. Lil Tecca

24kGoldn made his mark with his massive hit “Mood”. Now, he teams up with Lil Tecca to deliver “Prada”. The catchy rap song offers a nice shout-out to the brand Prada and certainly puts us in the mood to shop and “spend it all on Prada”. Not to mention, the music video showcases both artists’ fun and upbeat personalities.

James Barker Band – “New Old Truck” ft. Dierks Bentley

James Barker Band have given fans a new song, which features none other than THE Dierks Bentley! The pairing are the perfect ingredients to make a solid country song to drive to this long weekend. JBB have recently signed a U.S. record deal and they dished all about this new era for the band and their sound with ET Canada.

Says Barker: “You don’t want to fall into that thing where it kind of sounds the same and are kind of one of our ideologies has been how do we make sure we’re always kind of pushing the envelope a little bit and but still sound like a band… It’s all going to sound like James Barker Band, but it’ll all sound radically different from each song, I think is maybe a good way to describe it.”

Chase Rice – “If I Were Rock & Roll”

Multi-platinum-selling singer Chase Rice begins a new chapter with his latest hit “If I Were Rock & Roll”. The song was solely written by Chase and offers fans a little preview of what’s to come. Rice explains that the song was inspired by listening to Bruce Springsteen’s “If I Was The Priest”.

Fletcher – “girls girls girls”

Fletcher has taken Katy Perry’s hit “I Kissed A Girl” and sampled it for her new track “girls girls girls”. Fletcher dropped the LBGTQ+ positive track on International Lesbian Day, which ties in with the theme and message of the song. Changing Perry’s “I kissed a girl just to try it” lyric to “I kissed a girl and she liked it”, Fletcher, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, adds a new-found confidence to the song to inspire others to be who they are and love who they love.

Other noteworthy releases include Justin Bieber – “Ghost” (music video), Harlette – “Gemini”, Santana, Rob Thomas, American Authors – “Move”, Soft Cell – “Bruises On My Illusions”, Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like” ft. Kesha (music video), Ryland James & Ralph – “A Christmas To Remember”, and Lauren Weintraub – “Like A Boy” ft JORDY.

Keep On Your Radar:

Adele – Easy On Me (Single)

Zac Brown Band – The Comeback (ALBUM)

Zac Brown Band are bringing their forthcoming new album, The Comeback, which is set for release on Oct. 15, 2021. The album will feature their latest singles “Same Boat”, “Somebody I Used To Know”, and “Fun Having Fun”.

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around

Who said it’s too early to get into the holiday spirit?! The “Voice” coach announced her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around, which will feature a lot of beloved and new holiday jingles, including a feature with her co-star Ariana Grande. The album is set for release Oct. 15, 2021, and will complement her previous holiday album Wrapped In Red.

Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters (ALBUM)

After announcing new track “Arcadia”, Lana Del Rey announced that eighth studio album will be called Blue Banisters. The highly anticipated album will feature 15 new songs and is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Elton John – Lockdown Sessions (ALBUM)

Legendary musician Elton John is bringing us music for quarantining with his new album The Lockdown Sessions. This album will feature powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and so many more! The Lockdown Sessions is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Brett Young & Friends – Sing The Christmas Classics (ALBUM)

Who doesn’t love a good old Christmas album? Country superstar Brett Young has enlisted an all-star lineup of collaborators, including Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin, and Phil Wickham for this holiday album. This festive collection of songs will be available on Oct. 22, 2021.

Ed Sheeran – = (ALBUM)

The math-related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran’s fourth studio album = has been in the works since 2017 and four years later fans are finally able to have a release date. = is set for an Oct. 29, 2021, release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out on his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on January 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.