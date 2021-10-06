Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista is paying tribute to her beloved pooch, Mini Moon, revealing her canine companion has passed away.

The 56-year-old beauty posted a loving tribute to the French Bulldog on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a cute photo of the pup wearing a unicorn horn.

“Because of you, I believe in unicorns,” the St. Catharines, Ont.-native captioned the pic. “Sleep with the angels my Mini Moon. You were there for me when I needed you most. So very difficult to imagine moving forward without my shadow following.”

RELATED: Supermodel Linda Evangelista Says She’s Been Left ‘Permanently Deformed’ After Cosmetic Procedure

Evangelista’s friends and fans shared their condolences on her posting with fellow models Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen sharing kind words on the loss of Mini Moon.

“Elos I’m so so sorry , little Mini Moon will be with you in spirit always by your side, here for you always 💔🙏🏾🕊,” Campbell wrote while Christensen posted, “💔so so sorry about your loss, they are our little angels, in life and beyond 💗.”

Actresses Debi Mazar and January Jones also commented on the post, with Jones writing, “Aww I’m so sorry, the hardest ❤️,” and Mazar adding, “Rest In Peace Mini Moon. My condolences Linda ❤️.”

RELATED: Supermodel Linda Evangelista Believes Women Accusing Her Ex-Husband Of Rape ‘Are Telling The Truth’

Evangelista’s heartbreak comes just weeks after she revealed she was left “permanently deformed” by a CoolSclupting fat-reduction procedure five years ago that has left her unable to work. Last month, she filed a $50 lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, the company which markets the devices. According to Evangelista, the procedure caused her to develop “Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH,” a rare condition in which an attempt at fat-freezing results in fat enlargement or excessive fat destruction which, in turn, causes a cavity in the body.