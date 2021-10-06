One year after the death of his father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, Wolf Van Halen is sharing a touching letter to his dad.

The Mammoth WVH musician commemorated the one-year anniversary of his dad’s death from lung cancer at age 65 by posting a heartfelt letter and a photo of the two of them together on social media.

“One year. You fought so hard for so long but you were still taken away. It’s just so unfair,” Van Halen, 30, writes. “I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK,” he continues. “There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.”

RELATED: Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang Still Coming To Terms With Guitarist’s Death: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Real’

Wolf’s mother and Eddie’s ex, Valerie Bertinelli, also shared her son’s note online.

“I’m trying to do my best here without you, but it’s really f***ing hard. I hope you’re still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me,” he ends his letter.

RELATED: Wolf Van Halen Reveals He ‘Declined’ To Perform Grammys Tribute To Dad Eddie While Calling Out Show’s ‘In Memoriam’ Section

Eddie’s widow Janie, whom he married in 2009, also paid tribute to the late star on the one-year anniversary of his death, posting, “I think about you every single day.”

“I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to. But my Peep, some days, that’s really hard to do. This will never get easier because there really is no getting over you,” she writes. “The only solace that I can seem to find is knowing you are with God and truly free. Until our souls find each other again, please keep an eye on me. I love you and miss you so much.”

I think about you every single day.

Your smile, your laugh, your kindness – in every single way.

I miss this, I miss us, I miss you, and I try my best to carry on the way you would want me to.

But my Peep, some days, that's really hard to do. pic.twitter.com/p13xC8pk7R — Janie Van Halen (@JanieVanHalen) October 6, 2021