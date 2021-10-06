Netflix’s South Korean thriller “Squid Game” has been making headlines for its out-of-nowhere popularity, hitting No. 1 in 90 countries within 10 days of release and on track to become the streamer’s most-watched series ever.

The shockingly violent and unabashedly gory series tells the tale of 456 deeply indebted and desperate people who are recruited into a mysterious competition, offered the chance to win $45.6 billion Korean won (approximately $48 million Canadian). What they don’t realize until it’s too late, however, is that losing the competition results in instantaneous — and usually gruesome — death.

As the series’ popularity explodes worldwide, “Squid Game” is causing serious headaches for the owner of a phone number that briefly appears in some scenes.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, an “individual with knowledge of the situation” has confirmed that Netflix will be editing the number out of the scenes after the person who’s held that phone number for a decade has come forward to complain of being deluged with thousands of prank calls from “Squid Game” fans.

“After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life,” the owner of the number told Koreaboo. “This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off.”

According to Koreaboo, “Squid Game” producers assumed that removing the first three digits of the number would make the number unusable; however, they didn’t take into account that the missing numbers would be automatically added if the number was dialed as a local call.