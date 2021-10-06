Erika Jayne gets put in the hot seat about her relationship with Tom Girardi in a preview she shared of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” four-part reunion on Instagram on Wednesday.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi last November, after 21 years of marriage. One month later, he was forced into involuntary bankruptcy. Last December, a lawsuit was filed against the pair on behalf of several families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018. Girardi allegedly embezzled settlement money that was supposed to go to the family members of the victims. Girardi and Jayne are accused of using that money to fund their own lavish lifestyles and allegedly pay off loans to keep Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, afloat.

In the three-minute preview of the “RHOBH” reunion, airing Wednesday on Bravo, host Andy Cohen says he’s putting Jayne “on a skewer” and that he was going to “fire up the barbecue.” He then asks Jayne why she didn’t leave Girardi sooner.

“He’s having multiple affairs, yet as we know, he put $20 million and more into your account,” Cohen tells her, which she refutes.

Cohen then asks Jayne’s fellow castmates if anyone believes that Jayne didn’t know what Girardi was doing. As the women remain silent, Jayne angrily says, “Can someone please back me the f**k up on what I’m saying?”

Cohen continues to question Jayne, noting, “It lands differently when there are air crash victims.” When Jayne is bluntly asked if she’s ever asked Girardi if he did it, she’s flustered and fights back tears.

ET recently spoke with Garcelle Beauvais, and she talked about filming the intense reunion. Beauvais said she was “surprised by different emotions” at the day-long taping.

“I was shocked, too. I mean, it was a long-a** — oops! A long day! Long day,” she shared. “You know, Andy Cohen really went in, and I know some people on social media were saying, ‘Is he going to be too soft?’ I really feel like he asked the questions that people want to know from all of us, especially though from Erika. There were a lot.”

ET spoke to Kyle Richards on Tuesday, and she commented on Cohen aggressively questioning Jayne.

“Well, the reunions are never fun, nobody wants to be there, everyone dreads it, and Andy’s like kind of the psychologist of the group,” she noted. “I mean, there was like a lot of stuff going on, you know, Andy was really digging in deep. I was like, ‘My god, are you a lawyer too?’ Lawyer, psychologist, you know, also stirring up stuff. It was very draining, I have to say.”

ET also recently spoke with Crystal Kung Minkoff, who talked about friendships being challenged during the reunion.

“I think everyone has their own sort of challenges with the friendship questions,” she said. “Everyone has a different history with her and each other. That’s all going to play out. … I think people will feel settled knowing where everyone stands.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with the first reunion episode premiering at that same time the next week, Oct. 13.

