The old gang is getting back together for some crime scene investigating in “CSI: Vegas”, the new “CSI” spinoff/revival in which the new Vegas CSI team enlists the expertise of former members including Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).

In a new interview with Collider, Fox opens up about reprising her character for this new iteration of “CSI”, six years after the original series ended its 15-season run.

According to Fox, neither she nor viewers would have found it plausible if Sara returned and Grissom didn’t.

“It was really key for me story-wise, in the sense that we had, for me, this amazing sort of happy ending,” she explained.

“We just sailed off into the sunset together. The characters were together. And for me, one of the big, big story arcs for my character was this love affair that played out over 15 years. So it would have been almost impossible for me to imagine returning without Gil Grissom. For Sara to come back without Gil Grissom, in a sense, would have meant that, once again something had happened to that relationship. That it had ended or fallen apart. And that would have been really tough. I think I’m really attached, Jorja’s really attached to the idea of Sara and Grissom, if they were going to return, to return together,” Fox continued.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Fox doesn’t take the Sara-Grissom relationship lightly.

“Weirdly enough, I realized that my longest relationship is a make-believe relationship. My character with another character,” she mused.

“To get tell the story of any couple that sort of made it 20, 21 years, I think, is super interesting and exciting. They’ve been through so much together. Even coming out of a pandemic, it’s been a really intense couple of years, I think for everyone. And I think that most of us, at some time or another, have quietly examined love in our lives. Whether we have this great love in our lives, or we don’t, or we want to get love in our lives, or we want to get the hell away from the love in our lives. People at one time or another have sort of had to really think very clearly about that in their lives,” she continued.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“And so to me love is always an exciting story to tell,” Fox added. “To tell it within the range of ‘CSI’, because it is such a dark world, and it’s such a heavy world… The idea that love can survive through that, and last, it never gets old to me. And just to get the opportunity to actually, that Sara and Grissom are going to be together on screen, because we really were, even though they were married, they were divorced, they were together, they were running away from each other. We didn’t see much of that, actually, on screen. As they return together, you’re going to see this couple come back, and that’s fun to me.”

“CSI: Vegas” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on Global.