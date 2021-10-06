Taraji P. Henson is the ultimate prankster.

The actress joined pal Gabrielle Union and host James Corden on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” and spilled on one of the epic pranks Henson pulled on Union.

According to the “Empire” alum, she got the idea from once being the victim of an ex-rated prank, and decided, “I’m gonna use this” on someone else.

“They sent me this text saying, ‘Did you meant to post these nudes?’” Henson explained. “And then they spaced it way, way down so in your feed all you see is ‘Did you mean to post these nudes?’ So you freak out until you go all the way to the bottom of the post, and it’s like ‘April Fools!’”

And Union’s reaction? She was shocked.

“I was like, what happened?!” Union laughed. “Not again!”

Also during the episode, Union dished on her audition for “The Matrix” in the ’90s, in which she unexpectedly found herself competing against the very music icon she had decided to channel for her audition.

“Everyone and their mother was auditioning for ‘The Matrix’. I went to audition, to me, I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful and amazing woman in the world, so of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson. I go to Extensions Plus… the Mecca of waves. I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium. I literally find the exact outfit from her album cover. I draw in the damn mole. I fully committed,” she explained.

“I play Janet the whole time, waiting for the audition, in there early. No one’s going to stop me… in walks Janet Jackson,” Union recalled.

While the role Union auditioned for is unclear, she didn’t end up getting a part in the action flick.

“The same audition and I’m cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole. Neither of us got it,” Union said. “I think we cancelled each other out. I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”