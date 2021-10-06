Television viewers will recall a period in the early 2010s when Jamie Lee Curtis extolled the virtues of Activia yogurt in television commercials, promoting its ability to get sluggish bowels moving.

In a recent appearance on The Kingcast podcast, Curtis revealed why such an in-demand actress decided to use her talents to sell yogurt.

In the podcast, reports TooFab, host Scott Wempler lised the array of “cool” projects she’s been part of, with Curtis recalling how each of them, at different times, kept her away from her family. At a certain point, she explained, she decided her family was more important.

“By the way, just to make sure your listeners all understand, it’s the reason that I sold yogurt that makes you s**t for seven years,” she said, referencing her role as Activia spokeswoman.

“Part of the reason why I’ve done commercials… I’ve been doing commercials for a very, very, very long time partially so I can ameliorate all of that distance from my family. It allowed me to earn money and stay home,” she explained.

“I had two kids and I needed to stay home. So I make no excuses about it, but it just gives you an idea, why does somebody do that?” she continued. “They do that for money… and for me, it was an easier way to make money and it allowed me to stay home and try to be a better mom, which was my primary purpose.”

While Curtis admitted she was “happy to have had those experiences” in her various movies, “they were all met with a lot of personal strife because I’m a mother and a wife.”

As an example, she brought up “A Fish Called Wanda”, arguably one of her biggest fan-favourite films, but one that kept her away from her six-month-old daughter. As she recalled, her memories of making the film were primarily “crying on the way to work and the way back from work because I just felt s**tty.”