Canada’s Walk of Fame has revealed its 2021 inductees, unveiling an eclectic list of 10 prestigious Canadians from various walks of life.

“This year’s class of outstanding Canadians are recognized not only for their distinctive accomplishments and successes but for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good,” notes the Walk of Fame announcement.

Inductees and honourees will be celebrated at the Annual Canada’s Walk of Fame Awards Gala at Toronto’s Beanfield Centre on Dec. 4, 2021, with a TV special to be broadcast in December.

The 2021 Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees are:

Ajay Virmani (Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy)

Bret “The Hitman” Hart (Sports and Athletics)

Bruce Cockburn (Arts and Entertainment)

Damian Warner (Sports and Athletics)

Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod, James Collip (Science, Technology and Innovation)

Graham Greene (Arts and Entertainment):

Jully Black (Arts and Entertainment)

Keanu Reeves (Arts and Entertainment)

Lieutenant-General (ret) The Honourable Roméo A. Dallaire (Humanitarianism)

Salome Bey (Arts and Entertainment – Legend)

In addition, the 2021 Canada’s Walk of Fame honourees are: