Dave Chappelle’s sixth and presumably final Netflix stand-up comedy special, “The Closer”, made its debut on Tuesday and is already stirring up controversy.

Deadline is reporting that both GLAAD and the Black Justice Coalition are calling out Chappelle and Netflix over the comedian’s comments aimed at the transgender and LFBTQ+ communities.

In the special, Chappelle discusses his views on gender, stands up for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s controversial transgender tweets and declares himself to be on “Team TERF!” (referencing the term for trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

GLAAD retweeted a twitter link to a review by NPR television critic Eri Deggans, and urged Netflix to remove the special.

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities,” GLAAD tweeted. “Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

In addition, the National Black Justice Coalition is also calling for “The Closer” to be removed from Netflix.

“It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform,” said the coalition’s executive director, David Johns, in a statement.

“With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence,” Johns continued.

“Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community. Make no mistake: Black LGBTQ+ and same gender people exist — and have always existed. The fight against oppression is not a zero sum game, and the pervasiveness of white supremacy in the United States is not an excuse for homophobia or transphobia,” added Johns.