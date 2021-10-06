Daniel Craig is joining that elite group of celebrities to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard!”

“The idea that my name will be alongside those of so many actors who have inspired me during my life is really quite incomprehensible and not something I could have ever imagined,” Craig tells Variety of being receiving his own star. “So all I can really say is that it is an enormous, mind-boggling privilege to have been invited to join the road.”

The “No Time to Die” star’s ceremony begins at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT and can be watched live above.