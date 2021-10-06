Mark Consuelos is leaving “Riverdale”, with Deadline reporting he’ll no longer be a series regular.

Consuelos joined The CW’s teen drama in its second season as Hiram Lodge, scheming father of Camila Mendes’ Veronica, and marked his final appearance in Wednesday night’s season finale.

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years,” “Riverdale” creator, executive producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to Deadline.

“From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred per cent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

Consuelos also shared a statement on his exit from the show. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity,” he said. “Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the ‘Riverdale’ fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”