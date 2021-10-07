Diane Keaton is starring in a new project alongside Justin Bieber. The “Father of the Bride” actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share a clip of her starring role in the music video for Bieber’s hit, “Ghost,” from his most recent album, Justice. Keaton called the experience “an honor” in the snippet posted to social media.

“AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!

@justinbieber @allisonjamiekaye @ryangood24 @colinseyes @rorykramer,” Keaton captioned the clip.

In the video, Keaton plays Bieber’s mother. The clip flashes to moments of Keaton alongside Bieber as the pair spend time as a family, partying together and enjoying sweet and touching moments as the track, which tells the story of losing a loved one, plays on in the background.

Bieber also posted about the video, out Friday, writing, “best video ever,” next to the same trailer for the visual.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the singer would be sharing more of his music and his return to the stage in “Justin Bieber: Our World”. The Amazon Prime documentary dropped the first trailer last Friday. “Our World” takes fans behind the scenes, backstage and onstage during Bieber’s record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the film shows Bieber after his three-year hiatus from a full concert. When he returns, he delivers a mega show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream.

“Our World” shows the month leading up to the production as he rehearses and creates his stage and set. It also captures personal self-shot moments between the “Somebody” crooner and wife Hailey.

Bieber’s last show prior to the NYE show was in 2017. Since the epic performance, Bieber has taken many awards ceremony stages, including the MTV Video Music Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

