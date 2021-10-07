The “Squid Game” phenomenon is only growing.

On Wednesday night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon welcomed the cast of the massively successful Korean drama to the show to talk about the unexpected hit.

Describing the show as “the biggest television show in the world,” Fallon introduced stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, and Jung Ho-yeon.

Asked when they realized the show had become so huge, Park, who plays Jo Sang Woo, on the show, joked, “Right now.”

Talking about the Korean children’s games that inspired the inventive and often extremely violent games featured in the dystopian series, Wi explained, “I definitely think the Korean children’s games are part of the appeal. That can be very original, refreshing, and also shocking at the same time to the global viewers. I also feel like we did a good job expressing the true human nature of raw greed and human nature that took place inside the games, which I believe resonates with a lot of the audiences.”

Fallon also brought up the creepy doll featured in the show’s Red Light, Green Light game. Jung explained that the it was based on a real doll that often appears in kids’ textbooks in Korea named Young Hee.

Sticking to the theme of children’s games, Fallon also had the cast members play a round of “Schoolyard Games”.

The host had them faced off in games of Rock, Paper, Scissors and an egg and spoon race, and thankfully things didn’t get as intense or deadly as they do on “Squid Game”.