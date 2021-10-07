Jason Sudeikis has no problem letting his family cut his hair.

On Thursday, the “Ted Lasso” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, talking about his excitement at returning to Global’s “Saturday Night Live” as host, and his daughter shaving his moustache.

“When you were done shooting, you let your daughter shave your mustache,” Ellen said of the fatal hair he grows for “Ted Lasso”

“Yeah, yeah, just so she knew it was me,” he joked, adding, “But I paid her. She’s 5. She was actually 4 at the moment. But it was one of those clippers.”

He then defending allowing his daughter to play barber by pointing out that he had previously let Ellen herself, along with his ex Olivia Wilde, cut his hair on the talk show back in 2019.

“But that’s my… You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here,” he said.

Suideikis and Wilde share children Daisy and Otis together.

“I was gonna say, you’re really risky because I cut your hair when you were here last time,” Ellen said.

“Yeah, no—you guys went at it,” Sudeikis laughed. “And now Daisy shaves my moustache. I don’t care. I’m going to have Otis wax my chest. That’ll be the hardest gig of all. It’s a jungle down there.”

As for making his big “SNL” comeback, the actor said, “I worked there for 10 years, two as a writer eight in the cast, did over 200 shows. I’ve gone back to play Joe Biden, Mitt Romney over the past few years.”

Sudeikis was a cast member on the show from 2006 to 2013, and started on the show as a writer in 2003.

“Even having worked there as much as I have, I’ve never had the experience of having every sketch, and as the host you’re in 98 per cent of it,” he said, “so that’s what I’m really really excited to do.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.