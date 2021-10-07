Click to share this via email

Halle Berry is wishing her son a happy birthday.

On Wednesday, the “Die Another Day” star shared a photo of her son Maceo on her Instagram account to celebrate his 8th birthday.

She wrote, “this little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER!”

Fans and followers also sent their best wishes to Maceo, including “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe, who wrote, “happy Born day, young prince.”

Berry rarely shares photos of her children on social media, though earlier this year she posted a photo with daughter Nahla on her 13th birthday.

The actress shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubrey, and Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.