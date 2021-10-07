The woman behind “Dear White People” is ending her partnership with Netflix.

In a post Wednesday on Twitter, series showrunner Jaclyn Moore announced that she will not work with the streamer anymore, following controversial comments about trans people in Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up Netflix special.

Among the comedian’s statements in the special were, “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact.”

He added that “trans women” genitalia are “not quite what it is.”

Chappelle has been facing criticism for the comments, including from Moore, who publicly shared her story of transitioning during Netflix’s Pride week.

“I’ve loved working there,” she said on Twitter. “I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”

Moore also shared a link to the video of her coming out story, deliberately posting the version uploaded to YouTube rather than Netflix.

In another thread, she also opened up about her experiences, as well as her former admiration for Chappelle, who she said was “one of my heroes.”

